MrBeast Co-Host Ava Tyson Resigns Amid Grooming Controversy, Popular YouTuber Says, 'I Am Disgusted And Opposed To Such Unacceptable Acts'

Ava Kris Tyson, co-host of the content creator, Jimmy Donaldson, popularly known by his YouTube channel name, MrBeast, has stepped down in the wake of grooming allegations. The YouTuber has now broken silence on this controversy.

What Happened: Tyson, a 28-year-old YouTuber with a following of more than 22,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel, was accused of sending inappropriate messages to a minor when she was 20.

Tyson has strongly denied these allegations, saying, “I never groomed anyone.” She has also decided to “permanently step away from all things MrBeast and social media to focus on my family and mental health.”

I want to add, I never groomed anyone. The person who gets brought up in these accusations @LavaGS has vocally supported that they are false. — Ava Kris Tyson (@kristyson_) July 23, 2024

The alleged victim, whose name was shared online, has also come forward to defend Tyson, stating: “These videos are massive lies and twisting the truth.”

These videos are massive lies and twisting the truth. Ava never did anything wrong and just made a few edgy jokes. I was never exploited or taken advantage of.



Can you do me a favor and comment on these videos and tell them to stop spreading lies.



This situation takes away… pic.twitter.com/FID7uBlc6h — Lava (@LavaGS) July 22, 2024

On Wednesday, MrBeast also took to X, formerly Twitter, and said, “I've seen enough online and taken immediate action to remove Ava from the company, my channel, and any association with MrBeast. I do not condone or support any of the inappropriate actions.”

Over the last few days, I've become aware of the serious allegations of Ava Tyson's behavior online and I am disgusted and opposed to such unacceptable acts.



During that time, I have been focused on hiring an independent third party to conduct a thorough investigation to ensure… — MrBeast (@MrBeast) July 25, 2024

Why It Matters: The allegations against Tyson came to light last month through videos posted by other YouTubers. Her popularity surged after appearing alongside MrBeast on his channel, which has a staggering subscriber base of more than 305 million.

Last month, MrBeast’s main YouTube channel became the most subscribed channel on the platform. To celebrate the record, the YouTuber in July released a new video featuring 50 content creators competing for a $1 million prize.

