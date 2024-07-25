MrBeast Co-Host Ava Tyson Resigns Amid Grooming Controversy, Popular YouTuber Says, 'I Am Disgusted And Opposed To Such Unacceptable Acts'

Ava Kris Tyson, co-host of the content creator, Jimmy Donaldson, popularly known by his YouTube channel name, MrBeast, has stepped down in the wake of grooming allegations. The YouTuber has now broken silence on this controversy.
What Happened: Tyson, a 28-year-old YouTuber with a following of more than 22,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel, was accused of sending inappropriate messages to a minor when she was 20.
Tyson has strongly denied these allegations, saying, “I never groomed anyone.” She has also decided to “permanently step away from all things MrBeast and social media to focus on my family and mental health.”
The alleged victim, whose name was shared online, has also come forward to defend Tyson, stating: “These videos are massive lies and twisting the truth.”
On Wednesday, MrBeast also took to X, formerly Twitter, and said, “I've seen enough online and taken immediate action to remove Ava from the company, my channel, and any association with MrBeast. I do not condone or support any of the inappropriate actions.”
Why It Matters: The allegations against Tyson came to light last month through videos posted by other YouTubers. Her popularity surged after appearing alongside MrBeast on his channel, which has a staggering subscriber base of more than 305 million.
Last month, MrBeast’s main YouTube channel became the most subscribed channel on the platform. To celebrate the record, the YouTuber in July released a new video featuring 50 content creators competing for a $1 million prize.
Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock.com
