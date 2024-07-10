MrBeast Celebrates YouTube Record With New Video Featuring 50 Content Creators Competing For $1M

Loading... Loading...

Content creator MrBeast, also known as Jimmy Donaldson, now has the most subscribed channel on YouTube.

To celebrate, MrBeast is giving away $1 million to another content creator.



What Happened: Known for videos that offer challenges and giveaways, MrBeast is combining the two elements in his new video set to premiere on Saturday, July 13.

The video, which will stream on Alphabet Inc GOOGGOOGL owned YouTube, features 50 content creators.

"I recently have become the most subscribed YouTube channel and to celebrate I decided to gather 50 of the largest creators and trap them in a giant glass tube," MrBeast says in a promotional video.

The teaser trailer features appearances by LazarBeam, Kai Cenat, KSI, Logan Paul, Sketch and more.

MrBeast said the contestants will compete for $1 million for their subscribers.

"50 will compete, but only on will win."

MrBeast calls the video his "best video yet."

Why It's Important: The new MrBeast video comes as the content creator passed the 300 million subscriber figure and continues to get hundreds of millions of views on videos.

With the inclusion of content creators in the video and well-known names, the new video could become one of MrBeast's most-viewed videos of all time.

The current record for MrBeast is a “Squid Game” in real-life video with more than 630 million views.

Cenat, who appears in the new video, is working on creating a “Hunger Games” in real-life video featuring other content creators.

The new video comes as MrBeast will also release a new game show called "Beast Games" on Amazon.com AMZN-owned Prime Video. The game show will feature more than 1,000 contestants and have a $5 million prize.

MrBeast promised the "largest game show in history" will break several records when it is released on Prime Video.

