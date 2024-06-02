'Wow, Congrats!' Say Elon Musk, As MrBeast Topples T-Series As Most-Subscribed YouTube Channel: 'Finally Avenged PewDiePie'

Loading... Loading...

Popular American YouTuber MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, has officially become the most-subscribed channel, ending the reign of T-Series, an Indian music record label and film production company run by Gulshan Kumar.

What Happened: “After 6 years we have finally avenged PewDiePie,” said MrBeast in a post on X, formerly Twitter, as he shared a screenshot of a subscription comparison from Viewstats.com. At the time of the screenshot, his YouTube had 266,707,995 subscribers compared to T-Series’ 266,706,387 subscribers. Since then, the number of subscriptions to MrBeast’s channel has increased to 268 million.

T-Series had been the most-subscribed YouTube channel since 2019 after wresting the top position from Swedish YouTuber Pewdiepie. In early 2023, when he only had 127 million subscribers compared to T-Series’ 233 million, MrBeast pledged that he would overtake the latter in terms of subscriptions.

Reacting to MrBeast’s post about the feat, Elon Musk, who owns X, said, “Wow, Congrats!”

Why It’s Important: MrBeast’s YouTube channel is hugely popular for its expensive stunts and elaborate challenges. Born in Greenville, North Carolina, he began posting videos on YouTube, a unit of Alphabet, Inc., at the age of 13. Some of the stunt videos he has presented include spending 50 hours buried alive and attempting to go 30 days without eating.

Donaldson is also known for his philanthropy. He has raised money for causes like tree preservation and ocean conservation. Additionally, his charitable work includes funding eye surgeries for 1,000 people and giving large sums of money to random people on the street.

Forbes estimated that MrBeast earns $54 million a year from his YouTube channel, with ad revenue making up the bulk of his earnings.

The YouTuber has also been successful in finding other ways to monetize his popularity. He launched a one-time multiplayer mobile game, “Finger on the App,” in June 2020. He also created the food company Feastables in January 2022.

MrBeast’s previously released videos began airing on the Roku Channel Service through a free ad-supported streaming television network named MrBeast. As recently as this year, he and Amazon MGM Studios unveiled a partnership to create a new reality competition series titled “Beast Games,” which will air exclusively on Prime Video.

