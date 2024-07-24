Mark Zuckerberg Turns To Public For Fashion Advice On AI-Generated Outfits, Showcases Meta's Latest AI Model Llama 3.1

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta Platforms Inc. META, is turning to the public for fashion advice. The tech mogul recently posted AI-generated images of himself in various outfits and asked his followers to vote for their favorite look.

What Happened: Zuckerberg, known for his casual attire, is now experimenting with his style. The images, created using Meta AI, depict him in different outfits, including one with oversized gold chains, another resembling a member of NSYNC, a third as a streetwear designer, and the last as a “video game character” in a blue cap and vest.

Meta CEO posted these photos on his Elon Musk‘s X rival social media platform Threads.

The outfit experiment coincides with the launch of Meta’s latest AI model, Llama 3.1, which allows users to create AI-generated images based on their selfies. The internet’s favorite image was the one with Zuckerberg wearing large gold chains, which won 33% of the vote.

Aside from his fashion choices, Zuckerberg may also be venturing into the streetwear business. Meta has acquired about 5% of Ray-Ban‘s parent company EssilorLuxottica, according to The Wall Street Journal, which recently announced its acquisition of the popular Gen Z streetwear brand Supreme.

Why It Matters: Zuckerberg’s recent fashion experiment is in line with Meta’s broader AI aspirations. The company’s latest AI model, Llama 3.1, is part of Meta’s ambitious AI plans, which aim to compete with other tech giants in the AI space, including Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL Google and Musk’s xAI.

Meta’s AI technology has also been a point of contention with Apple Inc. AAPL, with Meta’s CTO Andrew Bosworth making a cheeky remark about Apple’s privacy stance in response to Apple’s refusal to integrate Llama into its suite of AI features.

Meta’s AI ambitions are part of its broader strategy to dominate the mixed-reality space, with the company opening up its Quest operating system to third-party hardware manufacturers to create a new ecosystem of mixed-reality devices.

