After Cupertino's Refusal To Integrate Llama Into Apple Intelligence, Meta's CTO Makes Cheeky Remark Saying Facebook's Privacy Stance Is Better Than iPhone Maker's

In a conversation with metaverse specialist Matthew Ball, Meta Platforms Inc.’s META CTO Andrew Bosworth made a playful comment about Apple Inc. AAPL and its approach to privacy.

What Happened: In the interview, that was published on Tuesday, Boswoth touched on a variety of subjects, including Meta’s Metaverse strategy and the future of VR/MR technology.

Bosworth made a “tongue-in-cheek” remark about Cupertino’s privacy policies when asked about Meta’s stance on providing access to the raw camera feed on Quest devices as Apple announced.

He said, “I certainly hope people respect and appreciate the fact that we’re further out privacy stance than Apple is somewhere. I think it shouldn’t be lost on us that we’ve staked up this position and Apple is the one kind of eroding it from the market standpoint. Of course, that’s all kind of tongue in cheek.”

The Meta CTO also discussed the potential advantages of developers having direct access to the camera, using the example of a mechanic using augmented reality tools to diagnose engine issues. However, he stressed the importance of ensuring bystander comfort and societal acceptance of new technology.

Despite his earlier jest, Bosworth commended Apple Vision Pro, stating that it has contributed to a broader understanding of these devices and reduced fear among consumers.

Why It Matters: Bosworth’s statements come in the wake of Apple’s reported rejection of Meta’s proposal to integrate its AI chatbot, Llama, into the iPhone, citing concerns over the Mark Zuckerberg-led company’s privacy practices.

Previously, Gene Munster, the managing partner of Deepwater Asset Management, likened the rivalry between Meta and Apple in the headset field to the ill-fated competition between Blackberry and Apple in 2007.

Munster’s comments came in January after media reported about Meta’s readiness to take on iPhone-maker in the headset war. “I believe history will repeat itself,” he said at the time.

