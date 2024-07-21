Trump Wants Republicans Reimbursed After Biden Quits: 'We Have To Start All Over Again'

Loading... Loading...

Former President Donald Trump questioned President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race, suggesting the Republican Party should be compensated for the sudden change.

What Happened: On Sunday, Trump expressed his views on Truth Social, following Biden’s unexpected decision to withdraw from the presidential race. Truth Social is majorly owned by the ex-president’s company Trump Media & Technology Group Corp DJT.

Trump accused a wide range of people of fraud, including his successor, and asked for compensation for the Republican Party.

“Now we have to start all over again. Shouldn't the Republican Party be reimbursed for fraud in that everybody around Joe, including his doctors and the Fake News Media, knew he was not capable of running for, or being, President?”

Trump’s comments came after Biden announced his decision to step down from the race, stating it was in the best interest of his party and the country. Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee, expressing his full support for her.

Why It Matters: Biden’s withdrawal from the race has stirred up the political landscape. His decision followed growing pressure from colleagues in the Democratic party and big-name fundraisers. Biden, who had been recovering from COVID-19, stated he would focus solely on fulfilling his duties as President for the remainder of his term.

Trump’s comments reflect his ongoing criticism of Biden’s presidency. He has previously denounced Biden on his platform, stating that Biden “only attained the position of President by lies, Fake News, and not leaving his Basement.”

