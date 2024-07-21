Nvidia's Potential $50 Trillion Valuation, Tesla And xAI's AI Expansion Plans, And Microsoft's Trillion-Dollar Tech: This Week In Artificial Intelligence

Loading... Loading...

The week was abuzz with major developments in the tech world, with a particular focus on artificial intelligence (AI). From a bold prediction about Nvidia Corp. NVDA‘s future market cap to calls for a complete overhaul of data center infrastructure, and Microsoft Corp. MSFT having its “iPhone moment,” the stories were as diverse as they were impactful. Let’s dive into the details.

Nvidia’s Potential $50 Trillion Worth

James Anderson, an early investor in Tesla Inc. and Amazon.com Inc., predicted that Nvidia could reach a market capitalization of nearly $50 trillion in the next decade. Anderson’s optimism is based on Nvidia’s pivotal role in the growing demand for AI chips, which are essential for advanced generative AI models. This demand has driven Nvidia’s shares up by 168% since the start of the year, pushing its market value above $3 trillion.

AI Boom Sparks Infrastructure Redesign

Jacky Liu, President of Taiwan’s leading data center operator, Chief Telecom, called for a complete redesign of data center infrastructure to support the demands of AI servers. Liu believes that the current infrastructure is inadequate and requires massive upgrades to accommodate the AI boom.

Microsoft’s Trillion-Dollar Tech

Wedbush Securities' Daniel Ives referred to the current era as Microsoft’s “iPhone moment.” As the AI revolution gains momentum, Ives and other analysts predict a significant boost to Microsoft's valuation, potentially adding $1 trillion to its market cap.

Tesla and xAI’s AI Expansion Plans

Elon Musk’s Tesla TSLA and xAI are seeking networking engineers and technicians, with a focus on Memphis for elite fiber tech roles. Memphis, known for its thriving tech industry, is home to several fiber optic networks, making these roles highly desirable for tech professionals.

Microsoft Outpaces Apple with AI Tool

Microsoft has launched its AI image generation tool, Microsoft Designer, as a free iOS app, ahead of Apple Inc. AAPL. The tool, which was in preview for nearly a year, is now available to all users across multiple platforms.

