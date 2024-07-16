Elon Musk's Tesla And xAI Look To Hire Networking Engineers Amid AI Expansion Plans

Loading... Loading...

Elon Musk‘s Tesla Inc. TSLA and xAI are on the lookout for networking engineers and technicians, with a focus on Memphis for elite fiber tech roles.

What Happened: Musk’s post quoted xAI, which stated, “Come help xAI route photons as an elite fiber tech in Memphis!” The announcement was accompanied by an image of Musk working with wires, on social media platform X.

Memphis, a city in Tennessee, is known for its thriving tech industry and is home to several fiber optic networks. The roles being offered by Tesla and xAI are expected to be highly sought after by tech professionals.

Network engineers are vital for AI because they design and maintain the infrastructure that supports efficient data transfer, scalability, security, and performance optimization crucial for AI systems to operate effectively and reliably.

The announcement comes amid fierce competition for AI talent. Earlier this month, Musk revealed that OpenAI has been aggressively recruiting engineers from Tesla with substantial compensation packages. This has led Musk to move some of Tesla’s promising engineers to xAI.

Additionally, Tesla is set to invest around $10 billion in AI training and inference in 2024, as stated by Musk on social media. The company has already increased its AI training computing by over 130% in the first quarter of the year, spending $1 billion on AI infrastructure.

During Tesla's first-quarter earnings call, Musk emphasized that Tesla should be recognized as an AI and robotics company, not just an auto manufacturer.

According to Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas, Musk's AI ambitions are closely tied to Tesla’s success. He noted that AI’s demand for capital and data increases Tesla’s importance within Musk’s business ecosystem, often referred to as the “Muskonomy.”

Why It Matters: This move by Tesla and xAI comes on the heels of the former’s resumed hiring in North America after a significant global workforce reduction. The new hires are primarily for the fields of autopilot and robotics, aligning with Musk’s vision to transform Tesla into a full-blown AI and robotics company.

Despite reports of poor working conditions and layoffs, Tesla saw a near 64% surge in job applications in 2023, reinforcing its status as a highly desirable employer. However, Musk’s management practices have been criticized, with his direct involvement in hiring and firing processes raising questions about the legality and efficiency of his management style.

Despite these challenges, Tesla has shown signs of a growth strategy shift, with new job openings in sales, vehicle service, and energy storage, indicating a potential shift in the company’s approach.

