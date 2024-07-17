Professional Detailer Praises R1 Interiors, Rivian CEO Says Company Spent 'A Lot Of Time' Getting This Right

Loading... Loading...

Rivian Automotive RIVN CEO RJ Scaringe said on Tuesday that the company spent a ‘lot of time’ crafting its R1 vehicle interiors, all the while focussing on its cleanability.

What Happened: “Love to see this! We spent a lot of time crafting our interiors — with special focus on clean-ability,” Scaringe wrote on X upon sharing a post of a professional detailer who named Rivian’s interiors as the best.

“As a professional detailer for the last 10+ years, I've of course cleaned/detailed a ton of interiors. BY FAR, Rivian has the most high quality, most durable, and easy to clean interior materials out of all the cars I've ever detailed!,” Coleton Guerin, who operates Clear Detailing located in Northern Colorado, wrote. “So impressed.”

Guerin was referring to Rivian’s R1 interiors. The Rivian R1T truck and R1S SUV are currently the only Rivian vehicles sold to individual customers. The company is also developing a smaller, cheaper R2 SUV which is expected to go into production in early 2026.

Why It Matters: Rivian offers two types of interiors on its R1 vehicles depending on which vehicle trim the customer has opted for; adventure and ascend.

While Adventure trim R1 customers can opt between Black Mountain, Black Mountain with Dark Ash Wood, and Ocean Coast with Dark Ash Wood interiors, the more premium Ascend trim R1 vehicle customers can choose between Premium Black Mountain with Brown Ash Wood, Premium Ocean Coast with Driftwood and Premium Slate Sky with Walnut Wood interiors.

Rivian produced 9,612 vehicles and delivered 13,790 vehicles in the second quarter. The company is expected to announce its financial results for the quarter on Aug. 6.

Price Action: Rivian shares closed up 2.5% at $17.94 on Tuesday but fell 0.3% after hours. The stock is down nearly 15% year-to-date, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

