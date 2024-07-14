Tim Cook, Mark Cuban, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos And Other Tech Leaders Respond To Trump Rally Shooting

Loading... Loading...

In the wake of a shooting at former President Donald Trump‘s recent rally, numerous tech industry leaders and billionaires have come forward to voice their reactions, expressing solidarity with the former president.

What Happened: A shooting at a Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania resulted in two fatalities, including the suspected shooter, on Saturday. The incident also left two other attendees critically injured, the Secret Service noted.

Among those responding to the incident were billionaire Mark Cuban and Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk. In a post on X, Cuban conveyed his hopes for the safety of the former president and others at the rally, while Musk used the incident as an opportunity to publicly back Trump.

Other tech industry leaders, such as Apple Inc. CEO Tim Cook and Meta Platforms Inc. CEO Mark Zuckerberg, denounced the violence and wished for Trump’s swift recovery.

Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos commended Trump’s bravery during the incident.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella shared his thoughts on X and said the incident was a “horrific event.” He added that “there is simply no place for any type of violence in our society.”

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff wished a quick recovery for Trump on X.

The shooting has elicited a wide range of responses from prominent lawmakers, the Biden administration and business leaders across all political affiliations.

Why It Matters: The reactions from these tech leaders are significant as they not only reflect their personal political leanings but also the broader political climate within the tech industry.

Their responses could potentially influence public opinion and political discourse in the aftermath of the incident. Furthermore, the shooting underscores the ongoing security concerns surrounding high-profile political events.

