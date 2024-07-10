Lindsey Graham Says AOC's Impeachment Bid Against Justices Thomas and Alito Is Going Nowhere: 'Clickbait is Legislating' For Her

Loading... Loading...

What Happened: On Tuesday, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) took to X to express his disapproval of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-N.Y.) plan to impeach Supreme Court justices. He compared this move to previous unsuccessful attempts by the left to “destroy” Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States Brett Kavanaugh and predicted that this effort would also fail.

In his post, Graham said about Ocasio-Cortez’s efforts to impeach Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito — “They tried to destroy Kavanaugh. Now they're trying to impeach Thomas and Alito. I assure you when this is done, they will be 0-3.” He further criticized AOC’s approach, stating, “In the AOC world, clickbait is legislating. It is obvious these articles of impeachment are political catnip and are going nowhere.”

Why It Matters: Ocasio-Cortez introduced articles of impeachment against Supreme Court Justices Thomas and Samuel Alito, citing their “pattern of refusal to recuse from consequential matters” as a “grave threat to American rule of law” and democracy. She emphasized their repeated failures to disclose financial gifts and called for their impeachment to address the corruption crisis in the court, according to a statement.

AOC’s announcement to file impeachment articles against Supreme Court justices came following the Court’s decision to grant former President Donald Trump partial immunity from felony charges related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results. AOC believes this decision undermines the fundamental principle of the U.S. Constitution that no one is above the law, posing a threat to the nation's democratic values. Benzinga reported on her announcement earlier this month.

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, also responded to AOC’s announcement with a satirical comment, suggesting that she might impeach the entire Supreme Court.

