AOC Says She Will File Articles Of Impeachment Against Supreme Court Justices After Trump Immunity Ruling: 'Assault On American Democracy'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has announced her intention to file impeachment articles against at least one Supreme Court justice. This decision comes in the wake of the Court’s ruling to grant former President Donald Trump partial immunity from felony charges related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.

What Happened: Ocasio-Cortez, a prominent liberal on the House Oversight Committee, voiced her concerns about the Supreme Court’s decision. She believes that it undermines a fundamental principle of the U.S. Constitution, that no one is above the law, and poses a threat to the nation’s democratic values. She made this announcement on Monday, reported The Hill.

“Today's ruling represents an assault on American democracy. It is up to Congress to defend our nation from this authoritarian capture,” she wrote on a social media platform. “I intend on filing articles of impeachment upon our return.”

Ocasio-Cortez did not specify which justices she would target, leaving the public and media to speculate. Her office did not respond to requests for clarification.

Her criticisms echo those of other Democrats and legal scholars who have condemned the Supreme Court’s decision. The ruling grants Trump immunity for “official” actions he took as president, despite facing four felony charges related to his attempts to overturn the 2020 election results and his involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Why It Matters: The Supreme Court’s decision to grant partial immunity to Trump has been met with criticism from some quarters. The ruling was seen as a significant development in Trump’s legal battles, which could have a major impact on the 2024 election.

President Joe Biden also expressed his disapproval of the ruling, stating that it fundamentally changes the principles on which the nation was founded.

The move by Ocasio-Cortez to file impeachment articles against the Supreme Court justices is a significant escalation in the ongoing debate over presidential immunity. If she follows through with her plan, it could lead to a historic showdown between Congress and the judiciary.

