Elon Musk Takes A Jibe At AOC's Impeachment Plan For Supreme Court

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has taken a satirical swipe at Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D- N.Y.) recent announcement to impeach Supreme Court justices.

What Happened: Musk responded to Ocasio-Cortez’s post on X about her plans to file impeachment articles against Supreme Court justices.

The Tesla CEO posted a story written by Grok AI in a news format on Ocasio-Cortez’s announcement, humorously suggesting that she might impeach the entire Supreme Court.

In a separate post, Musk said, “AOC is losing it.”

Ocasio-Cortez’s announcement came after the Supreme Court granted former President Donald Trump partial immunity from felony charges related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results. The congresswoman called the ruling an “assault on American democracy” and expressed her intention to file impeachment articles upon her return to Congress.

Why It Matters: Ocasio-Cortez’s decision to impeach Supreme Court justices sparked a significant online reaction. The congresswoman believes the Supreme Court’s ruling undermines the U.S. Constitution’s fundamental principle that no one is above the law and poses a threat to the nation’s democratic values.

The Supreme Court’s ruling could have a major impact on Trump’s pending court cases ahead of the 2024 election. The court ruled that Trump and former presidents are entitled to have immunity for acts within their Constitutional authority while in office, but not unofficial acts.

