'Donald Trump Wants To Turn Our Democracy Into A Dictatorship,' Says Kamala Harris On Project 2025

Vice President Kamala Harris has accused former President Donald Trump of wanting to transform the United States’ democratic system into a dictatorship.

What Happened: On Tuesday, Harris took to X to express her concerns about Trump’s alleged association with Project 2025. She claimed, “Donald Trump wants to turn our democracy into a dictatorship.” Her comments came amid a growing controversy surrounding Trump’s potential involvement with the project.

Harris shared a video of her campaigning in which she said that Trump’s advisors had created the 900-page “blueprint” in the form of Project 2025.

She said that the project detailed cuts to social security, removing a $35 cap on insulin and called for the elimination of the Department of Education. She further said that Project 2025 would limit contraception access and would usher in a nationwide abortion ban.

Why It Matters: Trump has publicly distanced himself from Project 2025, an initiative led by the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank. Despite this, Democrats, including President Joe Biden, have criticized the project and accused Trump of dishonesty regarding his involvement.

The controversy around Project 2025 has intensified in recent days. Trump’s denial of any association with the project has been met with skepticism from several quarters, including former Mike Pence staffer Olivia Troye. She dismissed Trump’s claims of unawareness about the project as “preposterous.”

These allegations come at a time when the Democratic Party is grappling with uncertainty over their candidate for the 2024 presidential election. Some polls suggest that Harris may have a better chance than Biden at defeating Trump.

