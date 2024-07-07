'Trump Is Lying About Project 2025,' Says Joe Biden: 'It's His People And His Plan' And It Will Destroy America, Google It

Loading... Loading...

President Joe Biden has taken to X to accuse former President Donald Trump of lying about his involvement with the controversial ‘Project 2025’.

What Happened: On Sunday, Biden posted his criticism of Trump’s denial of any association with ‘Project 2025’. The President questioned Trump’s honesty, suggesting that the former President’s project threatens American freedoms and future.

The president urged people to “Google” the facts if they didn’t believe him.

Trump had previously distanced himself from the contentious project, despite its ties to his potential second-term administration. The project, led by the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, has been criticized by Democrats for outlining an extreme policy agenda.

Why It Matters: This post on X comes in the wake of Trump’s public disavowal of any connection to ‘Project 2025’. According to a Benzinga report, Trump renounced any association with the initiative, despite its ties to his potential second-term administration.

However, Olivia Troye, a former staffer of Mike Pence’s Homeland Security, has refuted Trump’s claims of unawareness about ‘Project 2025’. In a recent CNN appearance, Troye stated that the controversial plan for restructuring the federal government was orchestrated by Trump’s former White House officials.

