Former Mike Pence Staffer Dismisses Trump's Attempts To Distance Himself From 'Project 2025' — 'Preposterous If You Look At The Collaborators'

In a recent revelation, Olivia Troye, a former staffer of Mike Pence‘s Homeland Security, has refuted Donald Trump‘s claims of unawareness about Project 2025.

What Happened: Troye, who has previously criticized Pence for downplaying her Mexican heritage, appeared on CNN to discuss Project 2025.

The controversial 900-page plan for restructuring the federal government was orchestrated by Trump’s former White House officials, according to Troye, reported Raw Story.

Responding to Trump’s denial of knowledge about the project, Troye stated, “No. I mean, look, this is preposterous if you look at the collaborators and the authors of this plan. A lot of these people came from directly people that served in Trump’s cabinet during his administration.”

She identified several senior officials involved in the project, including John McEntee, Stephen Miller, and Ben Carson. She also named Ken Cuccinelli, the former deputy secretary of DHS, who contributed to the project’s immigration and DHS sections.

Troye, a lifelong Republican, voiced her concerns about the plan’s overreach on individual liberties, particularly in relation to healthcare rights. She pointed out the plan’s criticism of liberal states for becoming “sanctuaries for abortion tourism.”

Why It Matters: Trump’s denial of involvement in Project 2025 has been a point of contention. Despite the project’s ties to his potential second-term administration, Trump has publicly disavowed any connection to the contentious initiative.

The project, led by the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, has faced criticism from Democrats for outlining an extreme policy agenda for a potential second Trump term.

These revelations come at a time when Trump is leading President Joe Biden by the smallest margin in key swing states, according to a Bloomberg News/Morning Consult tracking poll.

