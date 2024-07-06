Trump Distances Himself From 'Project 2025' Amid Rising Controversy: 'I Know Nothing'

Loading... Loading...

Former President Donald Trump has publicly disavowed any connection to the contentious "Project 2025," despite the project’s ties to his potential second-term administration.

What Happened: According to a Reuters report on Saturday, Trump has renounced any association with Project 2025, an initiative led by the Heritage Foundation, a prominent conservative think tank.

The project has faced criticism from Democrats, who claim it outlines an extreme policy agenda for a potential second Trump term.

Several individuals involved in Project 2025 have previously worked in the Trump administration and are expected to return should he win the November election.

However, Trump refuted any connection to the project on his Truth Social platform, stating, “I know nothing about Project 2025. I have no idea who is behind it.”

"I disagree with some of the things they're saying and some of the things they're saying are absolutely ridiculous and abysmal," he said while wishing them "luck."

Trump’s distancing from the project comes three days after Heritage Foundation president Kevin Roberts’ comments about a second American Revolution on Steve Bannon’s “War Room” podcast. These remarks were widely criticized as a veiled threat of violence.

Political science professor James Wallner suggests that Trump’s move could be an attempt to moderate his message in the final months of the race, especially as opponent Joe Biden’s campaign appears to be faltering.

The Biden campaign has been linking Trump’s campaign to Project 2025, with campaign spokesperson Ammar Moussa stating, "Project 2025 is the extreme policy and personnel playbook for Trump's second term that should scare the hell out of the American people."

Why It Matters: Trump’s disassociation from Project 2025 comes at a time when his opponent is facing criticism over his recent poor debate performance. Biden, however, has dismissed health concerns and defended his performance, attributing it to exhaustion and cold, rather than a serious health condition.

Furthermore, Trump has recently made unfounded allegations about Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, causing controversy.

Despite this, a new poll shows Biden still very much in the race, with both candidates receiving 40% support each.

