'Biden Is Not Competent To Serve A Second Term And Kamala Harris Would Be A Disaster For America,' Says Nikki Haley As She Encourages Her Delegates To Back Trump

Nikki Haley, an erstwhile presidential candidate, has expressed her views on the upcoming Republican nominating convention. She has questioned the competence of current President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, while endorsing Donald Trump for the presidency in a post on X.

What Happened: Haley stated, “Joe Biden is not competent to serve a second term and Kamala Harris would be a disaster for America. We need a president who will hold our enemies to account, secure our border, cut our debt, and get our economy back on track.”

The former ambassador to the United Nations released her 97 delegates from 12 states and urged them to support Trump for the Republican nomination at the upcoming Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. Despite her support, Haley was not invited to the convention, reported Politico.

Why It Matters: Haley’s comments come amidst a challenging time for Biden. Recent polls show Biden trailing his rival, Trump, in all six swing states surveyed. This follows Haley’s previous prediction last year that Biden might not complete his term.

Earlier, Haley had also advised Trump to prepare for a younger Democratic rival, suggesting that the Democrats might field a younger, vibrant, and tested candidate in response to Biden’s debate performance.

Her recent tweet indicates her support for Trump in the upcoming convention in Milwaukee, urging her delegates to back him.

