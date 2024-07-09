Ex-Obama Advisor Concerned About Biden's Mental Acuity After Comparing Him To Buffett, Pelosi, And Franklin In Their 80s: 'Was Sharp' In 2020, But 'Hasn't Been That Way For A Few Months'

Loading... Loading...

Ezekiel Emanuel, a former member of President Joe Biden‘s transition team, expressed concerns over the President’s cognitive abilities, in a recent interview.

What Happened: Emanuel, who played a pivotal role in the creation of the Affordable Care Act during the former President Barack Obama‘s administration, voiced his apprehensions about Biden’s mental acuity in a recent interview with CNBC’s Last Call.

Emanuel noted that Biden was “sharp and perceptive” during the 2020 campaign. "We didn't see that at the debate, and from things people have said, he hasn't been that way for a few months," he said.

These remarks come in the wake of a recent article penned by Emanuel for The Atlantic on Friday, where he highlighted the issue with Biden’s ability to work.

“The problem isn’t President Biden’s age; it’s his ability to function. From Ben Franklin to Warren Buffett and Nancy Pelosi, people have performed extraordinarily into their 80s. Biden has shown he is not one of them,” Emanuel wrote on X.

He stated that these changes do not necessarily indicate dementia or neurological disease but are consistent with normal aging and a loss of “fluid intelligence.” Emanuel suggested that another Democratic leader should take over from Biden to solidify his legacy as a successful president.

Why It Matters: The concerns raised by Emanuel are in line with recent speculations about Biden’s health. The White House has denied rumors of Biden undergoing treatment for Parkinson’s disease, following a report that a Parkinson’s specialist had visited the White House multiple times.

Despite these concerns, Biden has made it clear that he is firmly committed to staying in the 2024 presidential election race. This has sparked a debate within the Democratic party, with some members urging Biden to step aside, while others, like actor George Takei, are encouraging him to continue.

Additionally, prominent figures like author Stephen King have publicly suggested that Biden should not seek re-election. King stated, "Joe Biden has been a fine president, but it’s time for him—in the interests of the America he so clearly loves—to announce he will not run for re-election."

