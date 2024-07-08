'Ignore them, Joe. Keep running,' Says George Takei: 'They Sound Like A Pack Of Starving Hyenas'

Loading... Loading...

“Star Trek” fame actor George Takei has urged President Joe Biden to continue his campaign despite increasing calls for his withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race after a lackluster performance at the first presidential debate.

What Happened: On Monday, Takei posted on X, formerly Twitter, in support of Biden, saying, “Ignore them, Joe. Keep running. Keep governing. They're starting to sound like a pack of starving hyenas, and the voters can hear it clearly.” This comes in the wake of a series of events that have led to calls for Biden’s withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race.

Following a disastrous performance in the first 2024 presidential debate, there have been growing concerns about Biden’s age and health. This has led to increased volatility in the betting and prediction markets, with many calling for Biden to step down.

Why It Matters: Despite the criticism, Biden has expressed his commitment to staying in the race. In a letter to Democrats, Biden outlined his accomplishments and plans to defeat former President Donald Trump in the upcoming election. He has also dismissed health concerns and defended his poor debate performance, attributing it to exhaustion and a cold.

Takei’s post is significant as it adds to the voices supporting Biden’s decision to stay in the race. It remains to be seen how this will impact the election and the public’s perception of Biden’s candidacy.

