Biden 'Firmly Committed' To Staying In Presidential Election Race: 'The Best Person To Beat Trump In 2024'

President Joe Biden is brushing off calls to step aside as the Democratic nominee in the 2024 presidential election.

In a letter sent to Democrats, Biden shared his accomplishments and plan to defeat former President Donald Trump as he remains committed to remaining in the race.

Several Democratic members of Congress are among those who believe Biden should drop out of the 2024 election after a poor showing at the first 2024 presidential debate against Trump.

Biden said he's not stepping down and called for unity from the Democratic party.

"I want you to know that despite all the speculation in the press and elsewhere, I am firmly committed to staying in this race, to running this race to the end, and to beating Donald Trump," Biden said.

The president said he had extensive conversations with Democratic leadership and voters and heard the concerns of the people. Biden also said he knows what is at stake in the 2024 election and recalled carrying the burden for the party in the 2020 election when the fate of the nation was at stake.

"I wouldn't be running again if I did not absolutely believe I was the best person to beat Donald Trump in 2024," Biden said.

The Commander-in-Chief received 14 million votes and 87% of the votes in the Democratic primary nomination process and won enough delegates to win the nomination by a wide margin.

"This was a process open to anyone who wanted to run. Only three people chose to challenge me. One fared so badly he left the primaries to run as an independent," he added.

It's worth noting that an incumbent president often has minimal competition, as the party often rallies behind the current president. An incumbent president has also never lost their party's nomination in the presidential election process.

Biden said the country has flourished under his leadership with low on unemployment, over 15 million jobs created, revitalized American manufacturing, affordable health care protected, lower prescription costs and student debt relief.

Biden’s Economic Plan

"We have an economic vision to run on that soundly beats Trump and the MAGA Republicans,” Biden said. “They are siding with the wealthy and the big corporations and we are siding with the working people in America.”

For example, Trump told the oil industry they could do whatever they want if they gave him $1 billion, Biden recalled.

"It wasn't an isolated moment for Trump," Biden added, citing his opponent’s planned tax cuts for the rich and cuts to Social Security and Medicare, calling the move "trickle-down economics on steroids."

"We know the way to build the economy is from the middle out and the bottom up, not the top down,” Biden, 81, said, reiterating his promise to make the super-wealthy pay their fair share of taxes.

Other parts of Biden's plan shared in the letter include building new housing units in America, not repealing the Affordable Care Act and protecting the freedoms of Americans.

"We have the record, the vision, and the fundamental commitment to America's freedoms and our Democracy to win,” he said.

The president said he will work on bringing Supreme Court reform and with a Democratic majority in Congress will make sure abortion is not banned nationwide.

"We will make Roe v. Wade the law of the land again,” he added.

Biden said Trump, who was found guilty of falsifying business records in May, is unfit to hold the office of president and after the events of Jan. 6 should not be allowed anywhere near the office again.

The president said it’s time for the calls for him to step aside to end and the focus to be put on the one job the Democratic party has, "and that is beat Donald Trump."

"Any weakening of resolve or lack of clarity about the task ahead only helps Trump and hurts us. It is time to come together, move forward as a unified party, and defeat Donald Trump."

