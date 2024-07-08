White House Denies Biden Undergoing Parkinson's Treatment: Press Secretary Says 'No' To President Taking Medication For The Condition

Loading... Loading...

In response to recent conjecture, the White House has confirmed that U.S. President Joe Biden is not undergoing treatment for Parkinson’s disease.

What Happened: The statement was made following a New York Times disclosure that a Parkinson’s specialist had been to the White House eight times from August to March. This report came in the wake of heightened concerns about the President’s health after his debate with Donald Trump on June 27, where Biden seemed weak and occasionally lost his train of thought, according to Reuters.

“Has the president been treated for Parkinson’s? No. Is he being treated for Parkinson’s? No, he’s not. Is he taking medication for Parkinson’s? No,” said White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre at a briefing.

Visitor logs showed that Dr. Kevin Cannard, a neurologist and movement disorders specialist from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, had been to the White House several times. The New York Post first reported Cannard’s visits on July 6.

Despite the logs, Jean-Pierre did not confirm or provide details about Cannard’s visits, citing privacy and security reasons. She did state that Biden had consulted a neurologist three times in relation to his annual physical exam. Jean-Pierre suggested that Cannard’s presence at the White House could be related to treating military personnel working at the complex.

Why It Matters: The President’s health has been a topic of discussion for some time. Only last year, Biden’s physician declared him ‘fit for duty’ and ‘vigorous’, stating that he was a healthy 80-year-old male capable of executing the duties of the Presidency.

However, Biden’s performance at the first 2024 presidential debate against Donald Trump raised concerns, with calls for him to step aside as the Democratic nominee. Despite this, Biden expressed his commitment to stay in the race.

Following the debate, calls for Biden to quit the race intensified, with a letter from the “Leadership Now Project” urging him to withdraw for the sake of democracy and the nation’s future.

Image Via Shutterstock

