Bernie Sanders Congratulates French Left For Defeating 'Right-Wing Extremism,' Says the Message Is Simple: Lowering Retirement Age, Raising Minimum Wage 'Very Popular'

Loading... Loading...

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) lauded the French Left for their victory over right-wing extremism. He emphasized the popularity of policies such as lowering the retirement age and increasing the minimum wage.

What Happened: In a series of tweets on Sunday, Sanders praised the French Left for their victory over right-wing extremism. He attributed their success to policies that support working families, such as lowering the retirement age and increasing the minimum wage.

He wrote, “Here's a simple fact: If politicians stand with working families, working families will stand with you. As it turns out, lowering the retirement age & raising the minimum wage are very popular. Congratulations to the French Left for taking on right-wing extremism and winning.”

On Sunday, the French left coalition won the most seats but fell short of a majority, resulting in a hung parliament and potential political paralysis. This outcome followed President Emmanuel Macron’s gamble to call the election, which backfired, leaving no clear governing majority. The results could destabilize France’s economy and impact global diplomacy, especially with the looming Paris Olympics. Despite setbacks, many leftist supporters celebrated their coalition’s success, reported the Associated Press.

See Also: Ex-Trump Staffer Shares Texts To Prove That Ex-President’s Campaign Settled To Keep Discrimination And Sexual Harassment Lawsuits Quiet

Why It Matters: Sanders’ post underscores the growing support for policies that benefit working families. This aligns with the results of a recent survey, which revealed that the majority of Americans believe a minimum wage of $26 per hour is necessary for a decent quality of life. Sanders has been a vocal advocate for such policies, proposing a 32-hour workweek without any pay reduction.

Sanders’ tweet reflects his longstanding commitment to workers’ rights and economic justice. His stance aligns with the growing consensus among American voters that the current federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour is insufficient in today’s economy. A recent Data for Progress survey revealed that voters believe an average American should earn $26 per hour to afford basic necessities comfortably.

Sanders has also been pushing for a 32-hour workweek without a pay cut, arguing that it is not a radical concept. He believes that in a future where technology amplifies efficiency, the cost of this “free” time should not be shouldered by workers. His proposal aims to address the struggles of workers who are forced to work longer hours for lower wages, often missing out on family events and still struggling to afford basic necessities, as reported in this Benzinga article.

Photo by Joseph Sohm on Shutterstock

Read Next: