Biden Asserts He Is Not Pulling Out Of Presidential Race, Says Only 'Lord Almighty' Could Force Him

Loading... Loading...

President Joe Biden reaffirmed his determination to continue his presidential bid, despite mounting concerns within his party about his ability to secure another term.

What Happened: During the interview with ABC News, Biden, 81, described his debate against former President Donald Trump as a “bad episode.” He admitted to being “exhausted” and unprepared for the debate.

When asked if he was being realistic in his belief that he could beat Trump, Biden responded, “I don’t think anyone is more qualified.” He dismissed the widening polls between the two candidates as inaccurate.

Despite growing concerns from elected Democrats, Biden remained firm in his belief that he was the candidate to beat Trump in the November election.

He was also questioned about whether he would drop out if fellow Democrats in Congress said he was hurting their re-election chances in November. Biden responded, “If the Lord Almighty comes out and tells me that I might do that.”

Read Also: Trump’s Mental Health In Decline Amid Mounting Legal Woes: George Conway

When asked about his health, Biden said he was feeling terrible on the night of the debate and had a bad cold. He insisted that he was not frail and that he had a cognitive test every single day.

Earlier on Friday, Biden told a crowd in a fiery speech in Madison that some Democrats were trying to push him out of the race in the wake of the debate with Trump. However, he said during the interview that senior Democrats would not ask him to step aside.

Why It Matters: Biden’s determination to continue his presidential bid comes amid a growing push from within his party for him to step down. The latest Morning Consult poll, conducted after the first presidential debate, saw Trump retake his lead.

Former Obama administration official, Van Jones, has indicated that Democrats are privately considering the replacement of President Biden. Jones disclosed that the internal discussion among Democrats is focused on "how" to replace Biden, not "whether". He added that the Democrats defending Biden publicly are having "completely different" discussions behind closed doors.

Despite the growing calls for his withdrawal, Biden reiterated his commitment to stay in the race during the Fourth of July celebrations. As he mingled with guests, a voice called out for him to "Keep up the fight."

Read Next:

Mike Pence Recalls Joe Biden’s VP Advice: ‘Very Proud Of Relationship With Trump’

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock