Kamala Harris Reportedly Emerges As Top Choice To Replace The President In 2024 Election — Biden Says, 'I Am Running'

After a lackluster debate performance by President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris has emerged as the leading alternative to replace him in the 2024 election, according to a Reuters report.

What Happened: A recent report by Reuters, citing seven senior sources within the Democratic party, the White House, and the Democratic National Committee, suggests that Harris is the top choice to replace Biden if he decides not to continue his reelection campaign.

The report highlights concerns within the Democratic party over Biden’s fitness for a second term following his widely criticized debate performance against Republican rival Donald Trump. This has prompted discussions about potential alternatives, with Harris emerging as the most likely candidate.

Despite some influential Democrats considering other alternatives, the sources believe that bypassing Harris would be nearly impossible. If named as the party nominee, Harris, 59, would inherit the funds and infrastructure of the Biden campaign.

Additionally, Harris has the highest name recognition and polling among the potential Democratic candidates. She has also been vetted for national office and has survived intense scrutiny from Republicans.

On a call with campaign staff, President Joe Biden reaffirmed his intention to remain in the 2024 presidential race, despite concerns over his debate performance. He stated, “I am running,” emphasizing his role as the Democratic Party leader, according to a separate Reuters report.

Why It Matters: The report comes in the wake of a lackluster debate performance by Biden, which has led to concerns about his ability to continue his candidacy for the 2024 election. A recent Ipsos poll also revealed that a majority of voters believe Biden should withdraw from the race, with less than half suggesting the same for Trump.

It was reported earlier that some Democrats are encouraging Biden to step aside and see former first lady Michelle Obama as the most viable candidate against Trump.

