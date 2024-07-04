Obama-Era Official Says Democrats Discussing 'How' To Replace Biden: 'Full-Scale Panic' Behind The Scenes

Loading... Loading...

In a surprising revelation, former Obama administration official, Van Jones, has indicated that Democrats are privately considering the replacement of President Joe Biden.

What Happened: Jones disclosed that the internal discussion among Democrats is focused on “how” to replace Biden, not “whether”. He added that the Democrats defending Biden publicly are having “completely different” discussions behind closed doors. This comes amid rising apprehensions within the party about Biden’s standing as the presumptive nominee, reported The Hill.

Jones described a “full-scale panic” behind the scenes, with legal memos and PDFs being shared on WhatsApp as party members explore possible options for Biden’s replacement while ensuring he feels respected.

According to Jones, Democrats are assuming that Vice President Kamala Harris would be the successor for the top spot. The question of who should be Harris’s vice president is also under consideration.

Although Jones commended Biden as “a great candidate”, he stressed that Democrats must be responsible in determining the best path forward. He suggested that while Biden loves the country and has given his all, he may not be able to cross the finish line.

Why It Matters: The news comes in the wake of a nationwide poll showing that 54% of voters believe Biden should be replaced as the Democratic nominee for the 2024 election.

Following a lackluster debate performance by Biden, Harris has emerged as the leading alternative for the 2024 election. The odds of Harris replacing Biden as the Democratic nominee surged dramatically on a cryptocurrency-based prediction market.

Meanwhile, some Democrats are encouraging Biden to step aside, seeing former first lady Michelle Obama as a potent contender against ex-President Donald Trump, as per an Ipsos poll.

Image via Shutterstock

