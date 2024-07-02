Odds Of Kamala Harris Replacing Joe Biden As Democratic Presidential Candidate Raised By Crypto Bettors, Memecoin Themed On Her Surges 126%

The odds of Vice President Kamala Harris replacing President Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee for the 2024 presidential elections surged dramatically Tuesday on a cryptocurrency-based prediction market.
What Happened: Polymarket, which calls itself the world's largest prediction market, saw the likelihood of Harris becoming the presidential candidate surge from 8% to 27% in the last 24 hours.
While President Biden remains the top pick for bettors on the platform, with 58% odds in his favor, the substantial increase in Harris’ chances reflected a marked shift in sentiment.
See Also: Shiba Inu Lead Developer Shytoshi Kusama Stirs Up Crypto World With Mysterious Post: ‘I’ve Been Shy And Quiet These Past Few Years… But It’s Time That Changes’
For the curious, Polymarket is a decentralized prediction market that allows users to bet on major global events using cryptocurrencies. Users can buy or sell outcome shares, which can be redeemed for $1 if the outcome is correct, and become worthless if it's incorrect.
Why It Matters: The growing odds in favor of Kamala Harris were likely due to Biden's lackluster performance in last week's presidential debate against Republican challenger Donald Trump. Critics, including a fellow Democrat from the House of Representatives, called for him to withdraw from the presidential race.
On Polymarket, the odds of Biden dropping out of the presidential race was 56% at the time of writing. Moreover, an overwhelming majority of the traders on the platform believed Trump would win the race to the White House.
Price Action: This shifting dynamics impacted PolitiFi cryptocurrency tokens linked to these leaders. Kamala Horris KAMA/USD, a coin parodying Harris, jumped 126% in the last 24 hours, according to CoinGecko, while Jeo Boden BODEN/USD slumped 27%.
Photo courtesy: Shutterstock
Read Next:
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.