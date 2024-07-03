Anthony Fauci Backs Biden's Mental Capability Amid Rising Uncertainty Over 2024 Run: Trying To 'Diagnose Something' from A 90-minute Clip Is Unfair

Loading... Loading...

Anthony Fauci, the former White House chief medical adviser, has expressed confidence in President Joe Biden‘s mental acuity, amid growing concerns within the Democratic party about his ability to lead.

What Happened: In a recent interview, Fauci, who served as the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) for almost four decades, vouched for Biden’s mental fitness, reported The Hill on Sunday. Fauci dismissed any medical conclusions drawn from a single event, such as a debate performance, and emphasized that he found Biden to be sharp and inquisitive in their interactions.

When asked if he saw anything “medically alarming” in Biden’s debate performance, Fauci declined to comment. He said, “I think it would be unfair and inappropriate to try and diagnose something from just a 90-minute clip."

These remarks come at a time when doubts have been raised about Biden’s ability to lead the Democratic party in the upcoming presidential election. Following a lackluster debate performance, Biden has reportedly been contemplating his future in the 2024 race. The President attributed his subpar debate performance to jet lag from his recent overseas trips.

Why It Matters: Fauci’s endorsement of Biden’s mental fitness is significant in light of the ongoing debate about the President’s ability to lead the Democratic party.

Earlier in June, Fauci blamed Trump’s staff for feeding him misinformation and fostering animosity during the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) accused him of committing "crimes against humanity" and promised to put every effort into prosecuting him.

Photo Courtesy: Wikimedia Commons

