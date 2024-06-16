Marjorie Taylor Greene Promises To 'Lock Up' Anthony Fauci For Handling Of Pandemic: 'Should Be Tried For Crimes Against Humanity'

Loading... Loading...

Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene made a commitment to put every effort into prosecuting Dr. Anthony Fauci, accusing him of committing “crimes against humanity.”

What Happened: Greene made the statements at a political gathering over the weekend. She was speaking at the People Convention organized by Turning Point USA in Dallas.

During her speech, she criticized President Joe Biden, former Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Fauci for the COVID-19 lockdown measures, reported The Daily Beast.

Greene insinuated that the U.S. government was involved in creating the virus in a lab in Wuhan, China. She then shifted her focus to Fauci, who was the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases during the pandemic, accusing him of committing “crimes against humanity.”

Her remarks stirred the crowd into a “lock him up!” chant. Greene responded by saying, “If I have anything to do with it, we will lock him up.”

“They attacked the very core of our freedoms, all for a virus that they made in a lab in Wuhan, China. And yes, Doctor Anthony Fauci should be tried for crimes against humanity,” the representative also said.

"I'll never forget when the Biden administration and Nancy Pelosi, as speaker of the House, brought in nearly 30,000 National Guardsmen and turned our Capitol complex into a military base," she said. "They masked schoolchildren. They shut down schools. They closed beaches. They silenced your speech."

Why It Matters: Greene’s latest attack adds to the ongoing political discourse surrounding the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. Her accusations reflect a growing divide in the perception of the government’s response to the pandemic.

Her remarks also underscore the contentious relationship between certain political figures and scientific authorities during the global health crisis. The implications of these accusations could potentially influence future policy decisions and public sentiment regarding the handling of similar crises.

