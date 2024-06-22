Fauci Blames Trump Staff For Misinformation, Animosity Over COVID-19 Response: 'Didn't Seem To Get That Upset With Me, But His…'

Loading... Loading...

Anthony Fauci, the former White House chief medical adviser, has pointed fingers at the staff of former President Donald Trump for feeding him misinformation and fostering animosity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

What Happened: In an interview with former Washington Post journalist Rick Atkinson, Fauci, who has been a prominent figure in the U.S. response to the pandemic, attributed the misinformation and hostility to Trump’s staff, reported The Hill.

He stated that the staff became increasingly angry with him for contradicting Trump’s unfounded claims about the virus and advocating for vaccination.

During the interview, Fauci recalled a disagreement with Trump in March 2020 when the former president initially hoped that the pandemic would vanish like the flu. However, he disagreed, stating that the virus was different and would not disappear quickly.

This led to increasing fury from Trump’s staff, who attempted to discredit Fauci’s statements. Trump “didn't seem to get that upset with me, but his staff started to be gradually furious with me for doing that,” he stated.

Fauci’s remarks were made during a discussion at the Lincoln Theater, where he also talked about his new book, “On Call: A Doctor's Journey in Public Service.”

Why It Matters: Fauci’s comments come amid ongoing criticism and threats from various quarters. Just earlier this month, Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene vowed to prosecute Fauci for “crimes against humanity” due to his handling of the pandemic.

This followed Fauci’s testimony before the House Oversight and Accountability Select Subcommittee, where he denied suppressing the lab leak theory.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has also been a vocal critic of Fauci. The tech mogul previously agreed with Senator Rand Paul that Fauci should be jailed for lying to Congress about the pandemic.

