Trump Vs. Biden: Rasmussen Poll Now Shows One Candidate Has Huge Lead Over Other With Just 4 Months Before Election

Former President Donald Trump has taken a 10-point lead over President Joe Biden in the race for the White House.

What Happened: A poll, released on Friday, shows 46% of likely voters backing Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee, while 36% are supporting incumbent Biden in a five-way race.

Independent candidates Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Cornel West received 9% and 2% support, respectively, while Green Party candidate Jill Stein secured 1% support.

In a direct face-off, Trump outshines Biden with 49% support compared to Biden’s 40%. Additionally, 7% of voters indicated they would vote for another candidate, and 4% were undecided, the poll revealed.

However, the Rasmussen Reports survey stands as an outlier among 2024 presidential race polls. A FiveThirtyEight average of recent polls shows a closer race, with Biden at 40.7% and Trump at 40.4%.

A RealClearPolitics average of surveys has Trump leading Biden by less than 1 point in a head-to-head matchup.

Trump celebrated his lead in the Rasmussen Reports survey in a Truth Social post on Friday, sharing a graphic that read, “Trump crushes Biden big with 10-point lead.”

The poll also revealed that 54% of voters disapprove of Biden’s job in the White House, with 59% believing that the government is not doing enough to combat illegal border crossings and visitor overstays.

Why It Matters: This latest poll comes on the heels of a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on June 15, in which Trump edged out Biden by 2 points. This marked a significant shift from a previous Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted in early June, which had Biden leading Trump by the same margin.

The fluctuating poll numbers indicate a volatile political landscape ahead of the 2024 presidential race.

