Meta's Ray-Ban Smart Glasses Face New Rival Powered By OpenAI's ChatGPT

Meta Platforms Inc.'s Ray-Ban smart glasses have a new competitor on the horizon, and this one comes powered with OpenAI's ChatGPT technology, with a camera to give it the power of vision.

What Happened: Solos, a smart glasses manufacturer, is set to launch a camera-equipped version of its smart glasses, the AirGo Vision, later this year.

The glasses will be powered by Microsoft Corp.-backed OpenAI’s new GPT-4o AI model, enabling the camera to recognize objects and answer questions about the user’s surroundings.

The AirGo Vision will also feature a swappable frame system, allowing users to switch out the camera when necessary. The glasses will also be equipped with notification LEDs for incoming calls or emails.

Solos said that the glasses can be integrated with Alphabet Inc.'s Google Gemini and Anthropic’s Claude AI models.

The price and release date for the AirGo Vision have not yet been disclosed, but they are expected to be higher than the $249.99 price tag for the camera-less version, which is set to be released in July.

Why It Matters: The AirGo Vision is set to challenge Meta’s Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses, which currently dominate the market.

Meta’s smart glasses, launched in 2023, were the first to feature built-in Meta AI, allowing users to interact with the AI hands-free. This was a significant technological advancement in the smart glasses industry.

Earlier this year, Meta announced plans to introduce AI features, such as translation and object identification, to its smart glasses. The company’s AI features had been in early access since December.

With the introduction of the AirGo Vision, Solos is poised to challenge Meta’s dominance in the smart glasses market, offering a viable alternative with advanced AI capabilities.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Solos