Mark Zuckerberg Says Meta Set To Unveil 'Full Holographic' Glasses: 'Every Person Who I've Shown It To So Far, Their Reaction Is Giddy'

Meta Platforms Inc. META is “almost ready” to introduce a new augmented reality prototype. Mark Zuckerberg, hinted that the prototype has left early testers “giddy.”

What Happened: In an interview with YouTuber Kane Sutter, which was posted on his YouTube channel Kallaway on Friday, Zuckerberg disclosed that Meta is nearing the completion of its latest AR innovation.

He teased the company’s upcoming “full holographic” glasses, an internal project dubbed Orion, saying, “Every person who I’ve shown it to so far, their reaction is giddy,” adding, “I’m really looking forward to showing that to more people.”

The first version of these “true” AR glasses is expected to be unveiled at Meta’s annual Connect conference this fall. The Meta CEO went on to say that the tech giant is concentrating on developing the full consumer version rather than selling the prototype.

He revealed that the prototype is “not the most stylish” and will likely have thicker frames to accommodate the AR technology. However, he assured consumers that it is “unmistakably glasses” and not a headset, unlike Meta’s Quest or Apple Vision Pro.

“I still think for people who can afford a more expensive device and don’t mind that it’s going to be slightly heavier they might want the full holographic thing. In 10 years from now, I think we’ll get really small holographic things. But I think in the near I would actually guess that a lot of people will prefer something like the Ray-Ban Metas,” Zuckerberg said.

Why It Matters: Although the glasses won’t be immediately available for purchase, the demonstration of this cutting-edge technology could create a buzz around Meta’s ongoing investment in the AR sector, noted Business Insider.

Last year, Andrew Bosworth, Meta’s chief technology officer and head of its Reality Labs division said that the forthcoming AR glasses could be “the most advanced piece of technology on the planet in its domain.”

Meta has poured billions into its Reality Labs division, which is tasked with developing advanced products, including VR and AR wearables, and the underlying metaverse software.

In April, Meta reported first-quarter revenue of $36.45 billion, reflecting a 27% increase year-over-year. This figure surpassed the Street consensus estimate of $36.16 billion, as per data from Benzinga Pro.

At the time, it was also reported that the company’s Reality Labs division could experience a significant increase in operating losses year-over-year, driven by ongoing product development efforts and investments.

