Apple Watch X: Cupertino's Special 10th Anniversary Edition To Reportedly Feature Largest Display Yet

Loading... Loading...

New images of the rumored Apple Inc. AAPL Watch X or Series 10 have surfaced, pointing at a larger display and a thinner case.

What Happened: The leaked images, sourced by 91mobiles, showcase a “larger” model with a 2-inch display, which would be the biggest screen size on an Apple Watch to date.

The device is reportedly larger than the current Series 9 but smaller than the Ultra.

Despite the larger display, the dimensions of the device are said to be approximately 46 x 39.7 x 11.6mm, which is larger than the Series 9 but smaller than the Ultra.

The design is similar to the Series 9, featuring a Digital Crown, a Side button, and a square display.

See Also: Tim Cook’s Goal To Slash Assembly Workers By Up To 50% Faces Setback: Apple Reportedly Facing Precision Issues With Robots While Assembling iPhones

The “Apple Watch X” is expected to be launched in 2024 or 2025, marking the device’s tenth anniversary. The new model is anticipated to have a thinner case and potentially a magnetic band attachment system, as per Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

Noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also predicted that the Series 10 will be thinner and come in larger screen sizes than previous models. Kuo suggested that the screen size options for the next-generation Apple Watch will increase from 41mm to 45mm and from 45mm to 49mm, all encased in a thinner design.

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

Why It Matters: The leaked images add to the growing anticipation around Apple’s rumored tenth-anniversary edition of the Apple Watch. This follows a minor upgrade with the Series 9 in 2023.

Apple is also exploring the addition of non-health-related functionalities.

For now, it is unclear if the leaked renders are accurate, but Apple typically launches new Apple Watch models around September alongside its latest iPhone lineup. The company is also rumored to be incorporating blood pressure monitoring and sleep apnea detection in the 2024 Apple Watch model.

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

See Also: Twitter Co-Founder Jack Dorsey Thinks Deepfakes Are Taking Us Toward A Simulated Future

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock