John Bolton Says It Would Be A Mistake If This Issue Weren't Discussed At Trump-Biden Debate Tonight: 'Press These Candidates On Their Convictions'

John Bolton, the former National Security Advisor, emphasized the importance of national security questions at the upcoming presidential debate in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday.

What Happened: Bolton stressed the need to question the candidates on their strategies concerning Iran, Russia, North Korea, and China.

He tweeted, “It would be an enormous mistake if questions on national security were ignored at the presidential debate tonight. It is absolutely imperative that we press these candidates on their convictions about how to manage our future relations with Iran, Russia, North Korea, and China.”

Why It Matters: The post by Bolton comes ahead of the first presidential debate of the 2024 election cycle, where President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump will face off.

As per a Benzinga report, a new poll showed that 64% of the people planned to watch the debate. The debate will be aired on CNN.

The 2024 presidential candidates, Biden and Trump, are in a close race, with the election polls showing a tie. The two candidates have been dominating the 2024 election betting odds for months.

Earlier in the year, Bolton expressed skepticism about Trump’s potential to be a dictator. He brushed off Trump’s capacity to lead as a dictator, a concern often expressed by his rivals. The former national security advisor said at the time, “He hasn't got the brains! He's a property developer, for God's sake!”

