Trump Vs. Biden: 2024 Presidential Candidates Tied Ahead Of First Debate, Abortion Hits High For Being 'Very Important' To Voters

In less than five months, voters will head to the polls to select the next president in a head-to-head battle between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election.

Many election polls continue to show a close race between the two candidates in what will be a rematch of the 2020 presidential election.

What Happened: Biden and Trump have dominated the 2024 election betting odds from sportsbooks and prediction markets for many months, with Trump often in the lead.

The latest Morning Consult poll is the last one conducted prior to the first presidential debate of the 2024 election cycle.

The new poll of nationally registered voters shows the following results, with the results from the June 18 poll in parentheses:

Joe Biden: 44% (44%)

Donald Trump: 44% (43%)

Someone Else: 8% (8%)

Don't Know: 4% (5%)

Of the Democratic voters polled, 87% have Biden as their top pick, which is in line with the previous poll. Eighty-nine percent of Republican voters polled have Trump as their top pick, which was up one percentage point from last week's poll.

Independent voters, who could decide the election, selected their 2024 pick as follows, with the June 18 results in parentheses:

Joe Biden: 34% (35%)

Donald Trump: 37% (37%)

Someone Else: 18% (18%)

Don't Know: 11% (11%)

Why It's Important: After leading Trump for two straight weeks, Biden is now tied with the former president in the latest Morning Consult lead.

Biden's lead in the last two polls were his first time leading over Trump in the head-to-head poll since early May.

Trump dominated the head-to-head polls in the early months of 2024, before Biden narrowed the deficit in past months, and in some cases, tying or taking the lead.

Biden lost one percentage point among Independent voters in the latest poll, which could be a negative ahead of the presidential debate.

For an eighth consecutive week, Biden's net favorability rating has been ahead of Trump's, marking Biden's longest streak since April 2023. Still, voters have unfavorable views of both candidates.

The top issues for voters in the latest poll are the economy, national security and healthcare. Immigration continues to rank high as a key election topic for voters. Sixty-fight percent said immigration was "very important" to their vote in the 2024 election, compared to 50% who said the same in November 2022.

Another rising issue for voters is abortion, with 56% of voters saying the issue is "very important." This marks the highest percentage for this topic being very important in the current election cycle.

Trump has been linked to praising the overturning of Roe v. Wade, while also trying to distance himself from a national abortion ban.

Abortion could be one of several topics discussed during the first debate Thursday. Based on the opinions of the topic from the two candidates, next week's poll could see the tie broken.

