Ex-Trump Advisor John Bolton Plays Down Former President's Capacity To Become A Dictator In Scathing Interview: 'He Hasn't Got The Brains'

Former National Security Advisor John Bolton recently commented on former President Donald Trump's potential to be a dictator, asserting that the ex-president lacks the intellect for such a role.

In an interview with French newspaper Le Figaro published on Thursday, Bolton expressed skepticism about Trump's capacity to lead as a dictator, citing Trump's background as a property developer.

“He hasn’t got the brains! He’s a property developer, for God’s sake!” Bolton said.

Trump's refusal to accept the outcome of the 2020 election and his subsequent attempts to overturn the results have drawn criticism.

Bolton, a former-Trump-ally-turned-critic, believes that Trump's efforts to challenge the election outcome ultimately failed due to the resilience of American institutions.

“The American Constitution and its institutions are strong. Trump attacked them by trying to call into question the result of the elections, and he failed. If he wasn’t able to steal the election when he was in the Oval Office, it’s not going to happen in November from Mar-a-Lago. The Constitution is very clear, there will be no third term,” Bolton said.

Addressing concerns about Trump's aspirations, Bolton dismissed the notion of the former president seeking dictatorial power, highlighting Trump's lack of intellect. Bolton also expressed apprehension about the potential consequences of Trump's reelection, particularly their effect on international alliances such as NATO.

“Trump, when he has an idea, comes back to it again and again, then gets distracted, forgets, but eventually comes back to it and acts on it. That’s why leaving NATO is a real possibility. A lot of people think it’s just a negotiating tool, but I don’t think so,” Bolton said during the interview, which was translated by The Telegraph.

