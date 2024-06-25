This Cloudflare Analyst Is No Longer Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Tuesday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
- Wells Fargo analyst Andrew Bauch upgraded the rating for Marqeta, Inc. MQ from Equal-Weight to Overweight and maintained the price target of $7. Marqeta shares gained 0.6% to close at $5.30 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Evercore ISI Group analyst Jonathan Chappell upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. CHRW from In-Line to Outperform, while raising the price target from $82 to $99. C.H. Robinson shares gained 2% to close at $88.49 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Truist Securities analyst Michael Roxland upgraded the rating for Ball Corporation BALL from Hold to Buy and boosted the price target from $67 to $76. Ball shares rose 1.5% to settle at $61.58 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock. See how other analysts view this stock.
- UBS analyst Roger Boyd upgraded Cloudflare, Inc. NET from Sell to Neutral and increased the price target from $76 to $82. Cloudflare shares gained 0.9% to close at $78.60 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- TD Cowen analyst Matt Ramsay upgraded the rating for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd CRDO from Hold to Buy, while raising the price target from $24 to $35. Credo Technology shares fell 0.7% to settle at $27.29 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
