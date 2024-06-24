In Case Of Trump 2.0, First Lady's Return To Washington Unlikely, Say Experts: 'Melania Does What Melania Wants'

Loading... Loading...

In the event of a second Trump presidency, the likelihood of Melania Trump resuming her role as the First Lady in Washington, D.C. is slim, according to experts.

What Happened: Melania Trump, during her husband’s first term, was notably reclusive, sparking rumors about her residency. She is expected to continue dividing her time between Palm Beach and New York, only visiting the White House for official events, reported Axios.

Experts believe that Melania’s return to the East Wing is unlikely, given her history of doing as she pleases. Since leaving the White House in 2021, Melania has maintained a low profile, distancing herself from her husband and the political scene in Washington.

Mary Jordan, a Washington Post associate editor, said about the former First Lady, “Melania does what Melania wants,” according to the report.

Her fashion choices are also expected to make a statement, with a focus on her “Be Best” campaign, possibly with an expanded and more qualified staff.

Despite the silence from Melania’s camp, Team Trump has hinted at more “Melania moments.”

Why It Matters: Melania’s reclusive nature has been a topic of discussion since she left the White House. In March, it was reported that Melania was choosing to focus on her family rather than her husband’s presidential campaign. This shift in focus could be a contributing factor to her potential absence from D.C.

Her distancing from the political scene is also evident in her absence from her husband’s hush money trial. This behavior aligns with her withdrawal from the spotlight.

