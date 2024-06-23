Biden's Former Rivals Share Secret To Beating Him Ahead Of Key Debate With Trump: 'If I Were Debating Him Today ...'

Loading... Loading...

In the run-up to the first presidential debate between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump scheduled for June 27, former opponents of Biden suggest that Trump could exploit Biden’s perceived vulnerabilities, such as his quick temper and alleged cognitive decline.

What Happened: John M. Burris, a former majority leader of the Delaware House of Representatives, who ran against Biden in the 1984 U.S. Senate campaign, revealed his strategy was to trigger Biden’s temper.

“What I tried to do was to get him upset. He has a short fuse.” Burris told the New York Post.

Despite his defeat to Biden, Burris, who shares a cordial relationship with him, expressed worry about Biden’s upcoming face-off with Trump, stating, “Somebody like Trump coming at you can really make Joe very mad and upset.”

"I don't want Joe to run, because I care about him. I want him to go home and enjoy his legacy rather than take four more years. It's just such a draining job," Burris added. "He is the same guy, but not quite as quick.”

M. Jane Brady, a former prosecutor and Delaware's attorney general, who also ran against Biden, advised patience and allowing Biden to speak.

“If I were debating him today, I would be patient and allow him to speak," she said. "I think he will find it difficult to provide clarity to the issues he is talking about."

"I watched a piece of the debate he had with Trump four years ago, and you don't even see the same person you had four years ago. That's pretty clear to people," Brady added.

The CNN-hosted debate is viewed as a pivotal event for both campaigns.

Why It Matters: The upcoming debate comes at a time when Trump has taken a significant lead over Biden in the race for the White House. According to a Rasmussen poll, Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee, is backed by 46% of likely voters, while incumbent Biden is supported by 36% in a five-way race.

The debate could be a game-changer for Biden, who needs to regain lost ground. However, if Trump manages to exploit Biden’s perceived vulnerabilities, it could further strengthen his position in the race.

