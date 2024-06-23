Michael Dell On AI's Rapid Rise, Nvidia's AI Party Just Getting Started And More: Top Artificial Intelligence Updates This Week

Loading... Loading...

As another week wraps up, the tech world remains abuzz with developments in artificial intelligence (AI). Dominating the headlines is Nvidia Corp. NVDA, with analysts predicting a bright future for the company’s AI ventures. Meanwhile, tech moguls like Elon Musk and Michael Dell share their thoughts on the rapid evolution of AI. Here’s a quick round-up of the top stories.

Nvidia’s AI Party Just Getting Started

Despite Nvidia’s recent rise to become the world’s largest company, surpassing Microsoft Corp. MSFT, Bank of America equity analyst Vivek Arya maintains a positive outlook on the chipmaker. Arya believes that while Nvidia’s sharp rise might prompt short-term profit-taking, any resulting volatility is likely to be short-lived due to the company’s robust fundamentals and attractive valuations. Read the full article here.

Nvidia CEO’s Advice to Graduates

Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, recently encouraged Caltech graduates to seek out untapped markets and view setbacks as growth opportunities. Speaking at the Caltech graduation ceremony, Huang shared his experiences in the tech industry, emphasizing the importance of identifying and investing in “zero-billion-dollar markets,” which have the potential to become billion-dollar industries in the future. Read the full article here.

See Also: Vision Pro Users Are Quickly Giving Up On The Device After A Few Tries, Says Top Apple Analyst Ming-Chi K

Nvidia Shorts Down Big

Despite a recent pullback, investors betting against Nvidia over the last year or year-to-date in 2024 are down big. A recent Nvidia stock split has increased the number of shares outstanding of the semiconductor giant, potentially preventing a short squeeze in the stock. Read the full article here.

Musk Praises AI Godfather

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Inc. TSLA, recently shared a snippet of an interview with Geoffrey Hinton, known as the “Godfather of AI,” praising him for his superior intellect and shared concerns about AI's potential to outsmart humans. Hinton has been vocal about the need for the tech industry to invest significantly in addressing the potential threat of AI surpassing human intelligence. Read the full article here.

Michael Dell on AI’s Rapid Rise

Michael Dell, CEO of Dell Inc. DELL, compared the impact of generative AI to other significant technological advancements, suggesting that AI’s adoption is happening at a much faster pace than the internet’s rise in the mid-1990s. Read the full article here.

Read Next: Nvidia Is ‘At The Center’ Of Something ‘Really Big,’ Says Expert As Jensen Huang-Led Chip Giant Beats Microsoft

Image Via Shutterstock