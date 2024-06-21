Elon Musk Thinks 'Scorned Billionaire Wife To Democrat Activist' Could Be 'Downfall Of Western Civilization After Melinda French Gates Endorses Biden

Loading... Loading...

In the run up to the 2024 election, Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk on Thursday expressed his views on the political activities of Melinda French Gates, philanthropist and ex-wife of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, hinting at a potential impact on Western civilization.

What Happened: Musk took to X, formerly Twitter, to share his thoughts on French Gates’ political leanings and her support for President Joe Biden.

He posted, “Might be the downfall of western civilization," agreeing with another user who termed it "scorned billionaire wife to Democrat activist."

See Also: Former Trump Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders Makes A Bold Prediction About Ex-President

His post comes in the wake of French Gates’ public endorsement of Biden and her vocal stance on women’s reproductive rights. This follows her departure from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to pursue her own philanthropic projects.

Why It Matters: French Gates’ political activities have drawn attention since her divorce from Bill Gates in 2021. She recently expressed her support for Biden in the 2024 elections, emphasizing the importance of women’s reproductive rights.

After stepping down as co-chair of the Gates Foundation, she announced plans to continue her philanthropic work independently. Musk’s post suggests concerns over the potential influence of her divorce settlement on the political landscape.

This isn’t the first time Musk has criticized Biden’s administration. Earlier this week, he slammed the $42.5 billion rural high-speed internet plan as an “outrageous waste of taxpayer money."

He has also been critical of Biden's stance toward his EV company, saying he "cares a lot more about whether Tesla is unionized" rather than its environmental impact.

Photos courtesy: Shutterstock and Wikimedia

Read Next: DeSantis Faces Backlash Over Email Blast To 2M People Including Medical Marijuana Patients Who Cite Privacy Concerns

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.