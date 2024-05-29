Elon Musk Slams Joe Biden, Says President 'Cares A Lot More About Whether Tesla Is Unionized' Over EV Maker's Environmental Impact

Loading... Loading...

Elon Musk, Tesla Inc.’s TSLA CEO, suggested that President Joe Biden’s concern for Tesla leans more towards its unionization than its environmental contributions.

What Happened: In a recent exchange on X, Ed Krassenstein posted a screenshot of Biden’s post on social media about the future of electric vehicles being “made in America by union workers.”

Krassenstein said that Musk and Biden would have a more cordial relationship if the phrase “by union workers” is removed from the post.

Musk responded, “Biden cares a lot more about whether Tesla is unionized than whether Tesla is saving the environment.”

Why It Matters: Musk’s comment adds to the ongoing tension between Tesla and the Biden administration. In the past, Musk has criticized Biden’s administration for its spending efficiency on EV charging infrastructure. He has also counted Biden among Tesla’s ‘naysayers’ who wish to see the EV maker go bankrupt.

Furthermore, Biden’s comments on unionization have been deemed “archaic” by some, including entrepreneur David Sacks, who was criticized for his views by a Tesla bear.

Price Action: On Tuesday, Tesla’s stock closed 1.39% lower at $176.75, according to Benzinga Pro.

