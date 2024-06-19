Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Democratic Policies On Abortion Put US On Par With Communist North Korea, China: They Are The 'Extremists'

Loading... Loading...

Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) has criticized the abortion policies of the Democratic Party, comparing them to those of China and North Korea.

What Happened: Greene, in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday, condemned the Democrats’ stance on abortion. She accused them of advocating for “gruesome late-term abortions” and policies that would allow abortions “up to and even after birth.” She likened these policies to those of “communist governments in China and North Korea.”

Why It Matters: In the past, misleading posts have emerged, claiming 49 Democratic senators voted to legalize killing full-term babies just before birth. This was inaccurate. Experts clarified that third-trimester abortions were extremely rare and typically occurred due to severe fetal abnormalities. The bill in question maintained the current constitutional standard, allowing states to restrict abortions after fetal viability with exceptions for maternal life or health, reported AP.

Greene’s comments come amidst a heated debate on abortion rights in the United States. The issue has been a major point of contention between the Democratic and Republican parties, with the former advocating for greater reproductive rights and the latter pushing for more restrictive laws.

Greene’s remarks also follow a series of recent events that have reignited the national conversation on abortion. In March, former President Donald Trump openly expressed his pride in overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, which significantly impacted the reproductive rights of women across the country. Vice President Kamala Harris criticized Trump for his stance on the reversal of Roe v. Wade, accusing him of depriving women of their right to choose.

Earlier in the year, President Joe Biden pledged to restore Roe v. Wade as the federal right to abortion if re-elected, emphasizing the importance of electing Congress members who support abortion rights.

