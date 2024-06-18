Elon Musk Agrees With Legendary Apple Co-Founder Steve Jobs On Thinker-Doers: 'The Doers Are The Major Thinkers'

Loading... Loading...

Earlier this week, Tesla Inc. and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk once again expressed his agreement with Apple Inc. co-founder Steve Jobs who in an old interview said, “The doers are the major thinkers.”

What Happened: On Monday, a user on X, formerly Twitter, shared a short clip from one of Jobs' old interviews where the Apple co-founder discussed the balance between thinking and doing.

Jobs gave the example of Leonardo da Vinci, an Italian polymath of the High Renaissance, saying he never relied on others to think of what he would paint or innovate.

“The people who really create the things that change this industry are both the thinker-doer in one person,” the Apple co-founder said.

Musk commented on this post saying, “True,” indicating his agreement with Jobs’ perspective.

Why It Matters: This isn’t the first time Musk has shown alignment with Jobs’ philosophy. Earlier this year, the tech billionaire reacted to another old clip of Jobs, where the Apple co-founder spoke about the importance of craftsmanship.

Apart from being known as the legend who saved Apple from bankruptcy, Jobs is also hailed as a genius in terms of his presentation skills. Previously, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates also applauded his speech prowess saying, “Steve Jobs was a natural, although he would rehearse.”

The Apple co-founder is also credited for launching some of Cupertino's iconic products including the iPhone and iPads.

