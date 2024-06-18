Elon Musk Echoes Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's Prediction About Humanoid Robots: 'They Will Be 10X More Common Than Cars'

Loading... Loading...

Tesla Inc. TSLA and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Monday reacted to a video of Jensen Huang, where the Nvidia Corporation NVDA CEO was predicting that humanoid robots will soon become as common as cars.

What Happened: On Monday, an account on X, formerly Twitter, who goes by the name Tsarathustra, shared a snippet from an interview in which Huang was discussing the future of humanoid robots.

In the video, the Nvidia CEO drew a comparison between the advent of cars a century ago and the potential proliferation of humanoid robots in the future. He predicted that humanoid robots would become as common as cars and anticipated significant advancements in robotics within the next two to three years.

“You got to imagine what a car looks like a 100 years ago on the street. What a strange instrument going down the street by itself without a horse in front of it. And so I think 100 years from now, it’s very clear we’ll have humanoid robots everywhere,” he stated.

Musk, in response to the video, agreed with Huang’s prediction, stating, “They will be 10X more common than cars.”

Why It Matters: In March earlier this year, Huang explained that Nvidia’s decision to develop humanoid robots stems from the fact that most of the data used to train them is derived from human movements.

“We're in a world where, in order to write software for a computer, we use data or training examples, and the computer learns from the examples,” Huang said at the time. “Well, we have the most examples of human(s) moving around of just about any other data.”

In June, Musk also voiced his thoughts during a game streaming session, predicting that the number of humanoid robots in the world will exceed the human population one day. “I think, long-term… the ratio of humanoid robots will be more than one-to-one. So, there probably might be two humanoid robots, or more, maybe 10, for every one human,” the tech billionaire stated.

Musk has also been optimistic about Tesla’s humanoid robot, Optimus. Once the robot reaches high-volume production, Musk anticipates being able to sell it at a price point of $10,000 to $20,000, which would be lower than Tesla’s cheapest Model 3 sedan.

Photo By Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.