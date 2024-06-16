Apple's AI Endeavors, iOS 18, And A Spat With Elon Musk: This Week In Appleverse

Loading... Loading...

The past week was a whirlwind of tech news, with Apple Inc. AAPL at the epicenter. The tech giant made waves with its AI-powered features, a new iOS update, and a partnership that sparked a public spat with Elon Musk.

Steve Wozniak’s Take on Apple’s AI

Apple’s co-founder, Steve Wozniak, shared his thoughts on the company’s newly announced AI-powered features. While expressing excitement, he also urged users to test these features before forming an opinion. “A demo always looks good, and I believe in ‘try it yourself, see how it works for you,’ and then give a real opinion of it,” Wozniak said.

Apple Partners with OpenAI

Apple revealed its partnership with Microsoft Corp.-backed OpenAI to integrate ChatGPT into iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS 15 Sequoia. The AI feature will be available free of charge and will not log user data. This integration is part of Apple’s broader AI strategy, which includes using OpenAI’s technology for AI writing summaries across its operating systems.

iOS 18 Unveiled

Apple kicked off the iOS 18 update with several improvements, including customization, smarter email organization, and a better messaging experience. The most significant change is the ability to customize the home screen and lock screen, giving users more control over their phone’s appearance.

Elon Musk Criticizes Apple’s Partnership with OpenAI

Tesla Inc. TSLA and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk publicly criticized Apple’s partnership with OpenAI, a company he co-founded. Analysts seem to agree with Musk’s concerns, which revolve around data security and privacy issues. Musk threatened to ban Apple devices from his companies if the tech giant integrates OpenAI at the OS level.

Apple Intelligence for iPhones Announced

Apple unveiled its generative AI efforts for the first time, bringing these features to iPhones and iPads, dubbed “Apple Intelligence.” These AI-powered personal intelligence features are integrated deep within the operating systems for iPhones, iPads, and Macs, across apps like Messages, Mail, Calendar, and more.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock