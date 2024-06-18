Edward Snowden Calls Out Biden For 'Genocide Joe' Tactics, Benjamin Netanyahu's Campaign Ads For Trump

Loading... Loading...

Edward Snowden, the former NSA contractor, has criticized President Joe Biden for his actions in the Middle East, which he believes are hurting his electoral prospects.

What Happened: Snowden took to X, formerly Twitter, to express his views on Biden’s recent actions in the Middle East. He accused Biden of sacrificing his electoral chances and 80% of Gaza to cover for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s war crimes. Snowden then highlighted the irony of Netanyahu running campaign ads for Trump.

“I’m sorry, but Biden going full ‘Genocide Joe’—torching his electoral chances and 80% of Gaza in order to cover for Bibi’s war crimes—only to have Bibi (predictably) start running campaign ads for Trump is just so, so perfectly Scorpion-and-the-Frog. You couldn’t write it better,” Snowden tweeted.

Why It Matters: Snowden’s tweet comes amidst escalating tensions in the Middle East. Just a few weeks ago, he criticized the Israeli government for violating international conventions. This was during a period when President Biden was trying to negotiate a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Netanyahu recently rejected a U.S.-backed plan to end the conflict with Hamas, facing internal coalition challenges and aiming to maintain U.S. relations. Netanyahu’s office emphasized continuing military operations until Hamas is dismantled and Gaza poses no threat, despite President Biden’s endorsement of a staged ceasefire plan.

It’s also worth noting that Snowden’s tweet comes at a time when Biden’s approval ratings are already under pressure. A recent poll showed that both Biden and former President Donald Trump are tied in Virginia, a state that has been under Democratic control for the last two decades.

