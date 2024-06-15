Trump Vs. Biden: Latest Poll Results In Key State Of Virginia Spells Trouble For One Candidate And His Party

Loading... Loading...

A recent poll has shown a tie between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump in Virginia, a state that has been under Democratic control for the last two decades.

What Happened: According to a poll conducted by co/efficient, both Biden and Trump currently have the support of 41% of likely voters in Virginia.

This is a significant departure from the 2020 election results, where Biden secured the state with 54.15% of the vote.

The poll, which was conducted between June 11 and June 12, surveyed 851 likely voters. It revealed that 12% of voters are still undecided and 7% would vote for a third-party candidate.

However, the credibility of the poll has been questioned as polling aggregator FiveThirtyEight has given co/efficient a low rating. Other polls, including a Fox News survey and a Roanoke College poll, have also indicated a tie between Biden and Trump in Virginia.

Experts believe that Virginia is one of about eight states that could determine the outcome of the November election. The first of two debates between Biden and Trump is scheduled for June 27 in Atlanta, with the presidential election slated for Nov. 5.

Why It Matters: According to a poll in May, Trump was considered a slight favorite to win the November election, despite significant obstacles. His lead in battleground states such as Arizona, Georgia, and Michigan has been crucial.

However, there has been a slight decline in Trump’s support following his recent conviction. Despite this setback, he still holds a slight lead over Biden, according to one poll.

The latest poll results from Virginia, a traditionally Democratic state, indicate a potential shift in voter sentiment. This could have significant implications for the upcoming presidential election.

