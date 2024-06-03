Benjamin Netanyahu Rejects US-Backed Ceasefire Plan With Hamas After Biden Slammed Israel's 'Total Victory' Goals

Loading... Loading...

Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected a U.S.-supported plan to end the conflict with Hamas. The Israeli prime minister is facing internal coalition challenges while trying to maintain U.S. relations.

What Happened: Israel's war cabinet held critical discussions on Sunday regarding the proposed deal, The Financial Times reported on Monday. However, officials close to Netanyahu indicated that any permanent ceasefire agreement would be unacceptable. The prime minister’s office emphasized that military operations would continue until Hamas is dismantled, all hostages are freed, and Gaza no longer poses a threat.

U.S. President Joe Biden had endorsed a staged ceasefire plan in a speech on Friday, labeling it as "an Israeli proposal." Biden criticized Netanyahu's goal of "total victory" as an "unidentified notion" and argued that the ongoing offensive would not secure the hostages’ release.

Netanyahu's chief foreign policy adviser, Ophir Falk, acknowledged that Israel had previously agreed to the proposal but described it as "not a good deal." Meanwhile, far-right ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich threatened to withdraw their support if the deal was enacted, calling it "reckless" and a "total surrender" to Hamas.

Moderate coalition members, including centrist minister Benny Gantz, have also issued ultimatums, demanding a shift in strategy. Gantz emphasized the moral obligation to prioritize the hostages’ return. Analysts predict Gantz and his party may exit the coalition soon if no progress is made in ceasefire talks.

Hamas has responded positively to Biden's speech but insists on a permanent ceasefire and a clear commitment from Israel. The U.S., Egypt, and Qatar have jointly urged both parties to finalize the deal, aiming to bring relief to Gaza and the hostages.

Why It Matters: The rejection of the ceasefire plan comes at a time when Netanyahu is under significant international and domestic pressure. On May 31, Netanyahu was invited to address the U.S. Congress by bipartisan leaders, despite facing allegations from the International Court of Justice. This invitation underscores the complex diplomatic landscape Netanyahu navigates.

Additionally, President Biden has been vocal about the need for a ceasefire. He urged both Israel and Hamas to accept a three-stage deal, emphasizing that it was “time to end this war.” This plan aimed to provide a roadmap to an enduring ceasefire and the release of all hostages.

Earlier, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby stated that the recent deaths in Rafah due to Israeli airstrikes did not cross U.S. red lines. Kirby emphasized that the U.S. does not want to see a major ground operation in Rafah, highlighting the delicate balance the U.S. seeks to maintain in the region.

